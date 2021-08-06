UI’s bones policy vague on values
The University of Illinois says it wants to treat any human bones in its possession with “dignity, care and respect,” but does not tell us from what perspective these values are to be imposed.
If we impose upon the bones our contemporary understanding of these terms, then that is just as much a colonization of time as Columbus’ journeys to this continent were colonizations of space. On the other hand, if we are to apply what counted as dignity and respect in the culture from which the bones themselves hail, well, the going gets very thick, very quick.
Take Illinois’ most famous Native American burial site, the Cahokia Mounds, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, just this side of St. Louis. There, a respectful burial of a king required killing 200 slaves and burying them in spokes radiating out from the body of the king.
If the university has such a king’s bone, is it willing to do that for him, to show the respect properly due to him? If not, the university’s policy is just one more grab at cheap moral credit, signaling nothing more than self-congratulations for being so, well, caring.
RICHARD MOHR
Urbana