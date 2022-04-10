UI’s Bronze Tablet has flawed process
The Bronze Tablet has always been the “Holy Grail” of academic excellence at the University of Illinois. The award honors the top 3 percent of graduates from each college.
Unfortunately, the UI implemented a COVID-19 accommodation system in 2021 allowing students to take courses pass/fail and not count their grades against their GPAs (even allowing students to see their final grade, then make a decision). What this has led to is a large number of students manipulating the system and dropping unwanted grades that would normally lower their GPA.
The issue is that certain students in accounting looking to sit for the CPA exam are not allowed to drop grades. Therefore, the UI has set forth a system that is penalizing some of its best students and rewarding many others that have dropped unwanted grades in order to manipulate the system.
We personally know several students with 3.98 or higher GPAs that would normally qualify for the Bronze Tablet in any given year but are not qualifying this year due to the flawed system the UI has implemented.
I have no problem with the UI allowing students to take classes pass/fail; however, once a student takes this course of action, they should be disqualified from consideration for the Bronze Tablet. Instead, the UI is promoting a system that rewards students for cutting corners and gaming the system.
Shame on the UI for not being smarter than this!
Chris Williams
Naperville