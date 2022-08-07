UI’s junk-email screener too harsh
As a former University of Illinois employee, I opted to retain my email account after retiring over 10 years ago.
Several months ago, I became aware that the UI had contracted with Microsoft to provide services to screen incoming email, and that the algorithms Microsoft employs are not subject to UI or individual user control.
Microsoft literally decides what is classified as “junk mail” without any input from individual users. I voiced my concerns to Technology Services and was told “it was out of their control” and I had no recourse.
As I frequently reviewed which emails were being classified as “junk mail” by the Microsoft product, I was not surprised that any and all emails containing the word “Trump” were universally classified as junk.
What was surprising, and somewhat alarming, was the other emails Microsoft algorithms flagged as junk. For example, during the period from July 27-Aug. 4, a total of 104 of my emails were flagged as junk, including 14 from the following sources: one each from Green Toyota, Silver Airways and Ameren, all companies I do regular business with; and multiple emails from Binny’s and Costco, where I both shop and had notices about an order and shipping/delivery information.
But the real stunner were two emails each from Fighting Illini Athletics and Bret Bielema! Kind of makes you wonder what the essence of the algorithm is, and does Josh Whitman know this is how an official UI service treats his emails?
RUSSELL SNYDER
Urbana