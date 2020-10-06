UI’s tests have tedious questions
The University of Illinois’ coronavirus testing itself is quite simple. Spit in a small vial, fill the bottom several millimeters, and you are done. They sometimes ask if you think you might have been exposed.
Other steps are not so straightforward. I am a long-retired emeritus but need to be on campus once in a while. It has been recommended that folks like me get their tests on Saturdays or Sundays.
However, the testing sites that are easily accessible for slightly walking-impaired folks like me, such as the tent on Lincoln Avenue, have been open on weekends only on an erratic schedule.
Then it gets inane. You check in by swiping your I-Card, they confirm your name and date of birth, OK. Then they ask, every time: “Do you identify as Hispanic?” No. “What race do you identify as?” White.
Does someone expect that to change from week to week? As far as I know, the answers have not changed in 83 years.
WILLIAM L.
GAMBLE
Urbana