Ukrainian unity is impressive
The entire world is watching Russia invade Ukraine. No words can describe how Ukrainian lives have changed in the blink of an eye.
People are forced to leave their homes behind in hopes of safety and refuge elsewhere. There’s no guarantee that the trains they are waiting on will come. They are holding in their hands the few worldly possessions they can carry. It’s heartbreaking and devastating to see these events transpire.
Still, the courage, strength and unity of Ukraine has become a beacon of light in this horrendous attack. The people of Ukraine are working together, caring for each other and fighting for each other. In the face of great threat, they are rising up and defending their home from those who would take it from them.
As Ukraine stands for the world by showing its true strength, it is also teaching us what to stand for.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet