Underpass plan good for Savoy
Recently, the Savoy Village Board authorized the designing of an underpass project for Curtis Road. This $29 million project will provide unobstructed vehicular access under the Canadian National railroad tracks.
Savoy is divided by railroad tracks that run north and south, splitting it down the middle.
On average, 25 freight trains pass through Savoy each day, and many are over a mile long. Savoy’s only fire station is on the west side of town. All railroad crossings over to the east side are at grade, and they are often blocked by these long trains. But once the underpass is constructed, vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances will have unimpeded access across Savoy.
Federal funding is vital to any large transportation project like this. David Palmer, Democratic candidate for the 13th Congressional District, has reviewed this project, and he has pledged to secure a Congressionally Directed Spending Grant for it.
Palmer is very cognizant of the real-life local issues that face us voters every day. His assistance will help make this project more affordable for Savoy.
Because of that, on June 28, I will be voting for David Palmer for Congress.
JOSEPH PISULA
Savoy