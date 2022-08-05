Undoing McKinley deal is a bad deal
In 2018, before the start of major upgrades to Champaign’s McKinley Field, the Champaign school board and Champaign City Council negotiated an agreement addressing neighborhood concerns about lighting, traffic, parking and litter. Part of the agreement set an 11 p.m. “lights out” curfew, and barred varsity football games at McKinley.
A mere three-and-a-half years later, Champaign Central boosters are pushing for a varsity game at McKinley with the support of the school board, according to News-Gazette reports dated July 12. Champaign Superintendent Shelia Boozer suggested that the Maroons and supporters could sell the idea to residents. Boozer suggested that, by making a compelling case now, more Central games could one day be played at McKinley.
The proponents are pushing hard. Their sales pitch includes promises of traffic control and after-game cleanup. Though noble, these promises are unenforceable. One might wonder if these mitigation measures will be as short-lived as the 2018 agreement that Unit 4 now wishes to scrap, to the detriment of the neighbors of McKinley Field.
The question posed in The News-Gazette’s July 24 editorial is on target: What, if anything, has occurred that justifies repudiating the deal?
To this dismayed neighbor, this affair smells like a “bait and switch” by the school district. After agreeing to make concessions to win over neighbors and the city council, the school board now wants to change the rules.
I call this “poor sportsmanship.”
JON ROMA
Champaign