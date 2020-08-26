Union is making a big mistake
As a graduate employee at the University of Illinois, I am dismayed and disgusted to learn that my union, the Graduate Employees Organization, is standing on the wrong side of the fight against COVID-19.
The testing program developed by the University of Illinois is perhaps the best in the country right now. I mean it is best not only for universities, but for cities and states as well. No one else is offering free testing, to everyone, with rapid results, on a twice-weekly basis.
If we succeed at testing every member of the campus community, and successfully complete contact tracing and quarantining, we may have the privilege of living in a community with zero cases of COVID-19.
However, the GEO is “against” testing being mandatory and is seeking exemptions for grads not on campus. Further, the GEO is against the Safer Illinois app, which will help with contact tracing. The union also refuses to acknowledge the clear pedagogical benefits of in-person instruction, and is calling for an “all online” semester.
If we go online entirely, and students stop testing on a regular basis, we will have a widespread outbreak in our city, with lots of people (likely not undergraduates) dying.
The GEO’s policies are short-sighted, selfish and backwards. We need stricter social measures, such as closing “all” bars and clamping down on fraternities holding parties. But what we need most of all is to pull together behind testing, contact tracing and quarantines.
BILLY KENISTON
Urbana