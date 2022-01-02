Unit 4 did well with clinics
I wanted to take a moment to express my appreciation to the Champaign school district for hosting vaccine clinics for children in the community this fall.
With the rise of the omicron variant and pediatric ICUs filling across the country, it’s more important than ever for everyone, including kids, to get vaccinated. I hope they have more clinics this spring as we press toward getting everyone vaccinated and bringing an end to this stressful and dangerous pandemic.
KERRITH LIVENGOOD
Champaign