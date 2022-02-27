Unit 4 inconsistent about masks
Does the Champaign school district still have a mask policy in place?
You would not know it if you attended recent basketball games at Central High School where students on Saturday played an entire game without wearing a mask among spectators either completely unmasked or with masks below their chins.
You would not know it if you peruse the district’s social-media posts, where numerous photos of unmasked students and district employees can be found, including a photo of the school board president having a conversation in close proximity to others completely unmasked inside Centennial High School.
You would not know it if you regularly flip through the pages of this newspaper, where a recent photo shoot lauded the admirable accomplishments of a middle-school dance team, yet showed the coach and team members huddled closely together at their school while not wearing masks.
Meanwhile, teachers and administrators continue to reprimand and harass students when their mask is beneath their nose. Why are some afforded the opportunity to remove their masks completely without consequence — even the president of the school board that enacted this policy — yet students are targeted for far less?
Unit 4 is selectively and inequitably enforcing their masking policy. This hypocrisy needs to end. Unit 4 must either do away with what has become theater and move to a mask-optional approach, or consistently enforce its own mask rules.
Then again, are those rules even lawful in the first place?
JAMES RILEY
Champaign