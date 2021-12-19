Unit 4 is failing disabled students
My son, Jack, is a quadriplegic who was born 15 weeks early and weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces. He has severe cerebral palsy and cannot help his aide with transfer movements or even sit up on his own.
Jack’s “Future Life Skills” class at Centennial High School has lost two-thirds of its former staff members. They currently only have three full-time aides for 15 students with various disabilities, including two students in wheelchairs.
This gross understaffing is only partially due to the pandemic/labor shortage. Aides in this class make $6 less an hour than bus drivers. Add in that they are only allowed to work 35 hours a week, and it’s no small wonder why they can’t hire anyone.
Having three full-time aides for a class of 15 is dangerous. It puts a huge burden on teacher assistants and teachers alike.
Jack is 125 pounds of dead weight that his aide must lift in an out of his wheelchair six times a day. Twenty-minute diaper changes aside, his aide straps my son into a stander and does daily sit-to-stand exercises while bearing almost all of Jack’s weight — all while monitoring his continuous tube feedings.
Aides will be injured when working with a quadriplegic who can’t sit up or help transfer. This is a health-care-type job that deserves a healthy raise in pay, a 40-hour work week and the same benefits administrators enjoy.
If that happened, maybe we could solve this growing problem throughout the district.
MICHAEL DOWNS
Champaign