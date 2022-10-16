Unit 4 plan is unimpressive
In 2002, the Champaign school district entered into a federal consent decree as a commitment to “practices that would ensure high expectations and equitable access to opportunity for all students, with an emphasis on improvements for African American students.”
There is a list of 11 improvements made during the consent decree. In 2009, the judge approved the successes and ended the consent decree. Now comes the superintendent stating successes “have resulted in little to no progress in decreasing minority-group isolation.”
If Shelia Boozer is correct, why did it take 13 years for the district to bring the issue to the forefront? Any major program has to be measured, evaluated often and modified or dropped if the data so indicates.
Now the district wants to experiment by using the family economic standing of students as the centerpiece of a new plan. The district wants to assign “low-income households” to “high-performance schools.”
Does a K-5 student care about the economic status of his classmates? Much less, even know what it is? Will it influence the learning ability of that student? Bring the lesser-performing schools up to the same level as the high-performing schools. Examples exist around the country where schools with students from low-income households/communities have performed at a high level.
Where in the presentation from consultant Cooperative Strategies are there examples of school districts who used a similar plan based on economics? How long have those districts been using the plan? And what have been the results?
LEE McDONALD
Champaign