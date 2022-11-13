Unit 4 schools plan misses point
The “Meetings Minutes and More” section in the Oct. 28 News-Gazette provided information about Champaign school district’s plans to implement a new model for closing achievement gaps among different groups of students in the community.
I have read this a number of times and am still confused about the model’s goals.
Superintendent Shelia Boozer says the consulting firm, Cooperative Strategies, was hired to balance schools, not address achievement. Why is balancing, which I gather is moving students around to different schools to achieve an “optimal” mix of racial and socioeconomic groups, necessary to close achievement gaps?
Mixing different groups of individuals together does nothing to improve anything if other factors are not also addressed. Perhaps the answers to achievement gaps lie not with the student body make-up so much as with the adults in charge — at home, in school and in the community.
LINDA LEBIE
Savoy