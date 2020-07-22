Unit 4 plan is in need of revision
I am writing in support for in-person instruction for the Champaign school district.
I ask Unit 4 to consider the students with parents who work full time and can’t assist with virtual learning.
My daughter is an incoming kindergartner, and it’s hard to imagine a virtual learning experience that she will be able to do without assistance from her working parents during the day. What about situations where the parent(s) work outside the home and no one is available to care for the child?
For many families, having a parent stay home is not an option.
I understand the fear from teachers of coronavirus exposure. But how is this any different from the exposure to factory workers, grocery-store employees, nurses and other workers?
My 3- and 5-year-old children attend a local day care facility, where they both have worn masks daily without complaint or problem. Their teachers have taught them while keeping a safe learning environment. Their school established protocols in just a few weeks’ time to limit the risk of exposure.
The importance of in-person instruction for young children is unquestioned.
MARYANNE DONNER
Champaign