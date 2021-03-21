Unit 4 right to end gifted program
I am a parent of a child currently in the Unit 4 gifted program, and I support the school district’s decision to phase out the program.
In my experience, the program’s value has been questionable. For starters, it’s been unclear in the past how the district places students in the program. The testing used for placement is subject to interpretation by the district, and the result has been that kids I know who would have absolutely done well in the gifted class were not selected, even though their test scores were comparable to my child’s scores.
Second, because of this obscure selection process, the class size for the gifted program is tiny compared to the other classes — less than half the size in my child’s grade. That’s a pretty striking imbalance of resources in a district that’s always in need of qualified teachers.
Third, the Unit 4 program is an acceleration program, not an enrichment program. Instead of offering fun or creative activities beyond the academic core, the kids are instead pushed to meet academic standards a year or more ahead of their grade level. This is particularly stressful for kids good at math but not reading, for example.
Pearl-clutchers decrying “anti-White racism” in this situation should sit down and take a breath. Discontinuing a program that does limited good for the kids at the expense of the wider district is absolutely the right move here.
KERRITH
LIVENGOOD
Champaign