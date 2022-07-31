Unit 4 trying to break its promise
I live in the neighborhood next to McKinley Field, and I am very opposed to varsity high school football being played here. When the Champaign school district wanted its referendum passed in 2016, it promised in writing with the city that this would not happen.
The new McKinley Field was designed from the beginning to keep that promise, with stands that only hold 200 and around 130 parking spots. The shared site at Tommy Stewart field, the game-time home of the Maroons since the 1970s, was built for the size of varsity football games, with space for 1,000; several multiples larger than what McKinley can hold.
In proponents’ own words, a Saturday game is a trial to get all of their Friday night games played here next year. McKinley Field was not built for these games. Having a shared field with Centennial was the known cost of “Keeping Central Central,” yet less than six years later, they want to go back on that agreement.
Our neighborhood was laid out in the 1920s, before everyone owned cars, and several houses only have on-street parking as they were built without driveways or garages. We do not have streetlights or even complete sidewalks throughout the area surrounding the field. Proponents are trying to shoehorn these games into a space that was never meant to hold them.
Unit 4: A promise is a promise. If the school district can so easily break this promise to neighborhood residents, us, how soon until they break other promises they’ve made to others?
JUSTIN MARTIN
Champaign