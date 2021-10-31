Unity’s team gets the coverage
During the high school football season, readers have endured article after article about Unity’s football team.
They are a very good football program, but enough is enough. My encounters with them have been few, but I’ve witnessed poor sportsmanship from their players.
After a game last year, the team I was rooting for lost to them by six points. Members of this opposing team, win or lose, have always met at midfield to shake hands.
Not the Unity players. They walked the other way, cussing at the visiting team. May I assume it was because they barely won the game on one missed defensive play? I’ve heard of other stories similar to mine.
This is just an examples of The News-Gazette playing favorites.
After a recent Friday game, the Saturday paper had a half-page all about Unity’s perfect season. Mahomet’s perfect season was only mentioned in the usual round-up.
In the Oct. 24 edition, the playoff pairings were listed. While Mahomet plays in a 4A Conference, they got switched to 5A. There was only a little blip about it. But The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas wrote another whole article about Unity again.
No explanation of why Mahomet got moved up to 5A. Unjustified. But it kind of bragged that Unity could possibly play four teams it already beat. Mahomet — no teams they beat? Shameful.
STEVEN WITT
Mahomet