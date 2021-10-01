Universe is marvelous
Yes, this universe, including all of its DNA codes, is a marvelous happening, reflecting the infinite wisdom and power of its creator.
The existence of and necessity for evolution only but increases the wondrousness of this universe, and thus that of its author.
The writer is correct in that what is directly created by the almighty is perfect, having no need of change or evolution.
But this attribute only applies to the original, spiritual creation — i.e., paradise. Not to this subsequent material one in which we find ourselves.
MARK SANDROCK
Champaign