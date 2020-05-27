The pandemic created unique challenges for the University of Illinois, including the University Library. Despite limited access to the building due to the stay-at-home order, the library continues to fulfill its mission of unfettered access to information by providing a network of expertise that ensures value, quality and authenticity of information resources.
One way is online reference through our “chat” services. Reference librarians stand ready to help patrons and the public with their questions. It’s like having a reference librarian at your fingertips!
The library also serves the university community through its partnership with the HathiTrust Digital Library’s Emergency Temporary Access Service (ETAS). This partnership allows students, faculty and staff to log in to the HathiTrust to view digital renditions of physical books in the library collection that have been digitized for the HathiTrust. Normally, these books would not be viewable for reading due to copyright restrictions, but in these emergency circumstances, patrons can “check out” a digital rendition of the book from ETAS.
The library continues to provide physical materials to patrons for “essential research,” such as work related to the COVID-19 pandemic, or for the continuity of instruction. Under those unique circumstances, print materials are available for pickup by appointment when a digital copy is not available.
The University Library holds one of the largest collections in the world. The community relies on access to its collections for research, discovery and knowledge. The library continues to support us all.
SARA BENSON
Urbana