Unlike Chinese, Americans rude
I recently had some interactions with two different Chinese merchants on Amazon. I have known many people from China here in C-U, and I have one good Chinese friend whom I met here while she was a visiting professor and who now lives in Beijing.
I think I know and have interacted with enough Chinese people to form a reliable opinion.
My observations lead me to greatly admire the Chinese people. They are so very kind and polite. They are always polite, even when Americans are rude. And Americans are probably the rudest, most spoiled, egocentric people on earth.
People in other countries make fun of us, with good reason. We are the spoiled brats of the world.
Americans could certainly take a lesson from the Chinese in how to treat others. Here in C-U, we have thousands (or hopefully will again after COVID-19) of Chinese students who graciously choose to live among us and spend their money here. Let us welcome them with the respect and kindness they deserve.
ELIZABETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana