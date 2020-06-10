Unseemly display by Senate members
I’m looking for humanity from the Republicans in the United States Senate and finding very little.
A day or two ago, I saw several of them being asked by a reporter about protesters being tear gassed as they peacefully stood in Lafayette Park across from the White House so the president could have a photo op with a Bible.
Sen. Mitch McConnell had no response at all and just looked away, Sen. Mitt Romney muttered something about not having seen it, and two or three other Republican senators followed them as they all skulked out the door, caught between their shame and their wish to keep their jobs.
Don’t you remember when senators from both sides appeared to have at least a sense of decency? I do, but then again, I’m 80.
PATRICIA MARLOW
Champaign