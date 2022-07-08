Here’s today’s pop quiz. Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine, who said this recently?
“We know that two doses of the vaccine offered very limited protection, if any.”
Your choices:
(A) A wild-eyed conspiracy theorist on the internet.
(B) Joe Biden, in a rare moment of clarity.
(C) Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.
If you answered (A), you would be in the mainstream. If you answered (B), you would be one of many who now think our president is a bit touched in the head. If you answered (C), you would be correct.
If it bothers you just a little bit that the CEO of a company that has raked in billions shooting this substance into arms around the world would now so casually acknowledge its glaring shortcomings, then you have not completely lost your mind.
Mr. Bourla made this statement to Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. So what is the World Economic Forum, and who is Schwab?
The forum has been around for 50 years, with its stated goal to change the world completely. All governments would be eliminated, save one. Everything you currently do would change, including the way you eat, the way you reproduce and the way you bank.
It’s the “Great Reset,” and if they have their way, it will be coming here soon.
And who is Schwab? The maestro of that cataclysmic philosophy.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign