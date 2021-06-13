Unvaccinated should get shots
In his recent letter, Suluap Rice assumes that unvaccinated people pose no risk to vaccinated people. That is not true for two reasons.
Vaccines protect against the known COVID-19 variants. The more people who are unvaccinated, the more opportunities the COVID-19 virus has to mutate into yet more dangerous variants, variants against which the current COVID-19 vaccine may not be effective.
The vaccine helps by interrupting the chain of viral transmission. Low vaccination rates are the common denominator in countries experiencing new COVID-19 surges, hospitalizations and deaths due to variants.
These variants are the wild card that could reverse the progress we’ve made in managing the pandemic. It would be devastating for our families, schools and businesses alike to go back to the restrictions we had in place when our COVID-19 rates were surging in 2020.
Second, we know that the vaccine does not provide full protection for the immunocompromised, an estimated 3 to 4 percent of the U.S. population that includes transplant recipients, those with blood cancers and other autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.
Finally, unvaccinated people do pose a risk to children under 12 years of age who do not yet have access to the vaccine. While children have been less affected by COVID-19 compared to adults, the risk is not zero. And children with underlying medical conditions are more likely to have severe illness from COVID-19.
Please encourage your family and friends to do their part to continue our forward progress by getting vaccinated.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana