Unvaccinated threaten vaxxed
Suluap Rice asked in a recent letter why people who are vaccinated are worried about contact with unvaccinated people.
The answer is that today’s vaccines were tested against the virus in existence when they were developed more than a year ago but may not be as effective against all possible future variants that occur, which an unvaccinated person may be carrying.
Whenever a virus infects a person, it replicates within that person, and replication “errors” may produce a variant with different characteristics. Some of the variants that have occurred up to now are considered more infectious and more deadly, but the CDC considers the approved vaccines to be still effective against them. However, the more people who get infected, the more opportunity there is to produce a variant that vaccine-primed immune systems can’t defeat.
The longer we go without a high percentage of people vaccinated, the more people will get infected, the more variants will develop, and one or more may change in a way that evades the current vaccines.
If that happens, we could be faced with a new wave of hospitalizations and deaths while we wait for yet another vaccine to be developed.
So, our best line of defense is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated, and until that happens, protect yourself.
JAY HOEFLINGER
Urbana