Urbana board needs a chance
With the police murder of George Floyd, for one, and the most recent wave of government attacks on civilians, involving vehicular battery, beating, shoving children, shoving old people sometimes resulting in serious injury, gassing even clergy and other belligerence that Americans are used to criticizing in other countries, it may seem petty to call for reform of Urbana’s police review board.
But the punching and kneeing of Aleyah Lewis when she was already face down on the ground with a cop sitting on her back, for example, suggests that even the tip is part of the iceberg.
I helped advocate for the police review board and sat on the commission that proposed it to the city council. Advocates pointed repeatedly to the need for independent investigative authority and subpoena power. We got neither. Before the council even got to vote, negotiations with the police union had rendered the board toothless and wholly dependent on the police, limited to information the police provide after the police complete their internal process.
No one with a felony conviction could sit on the board. Nobody could bring a complaint except a victim or an eyewitness, and even then, charges against the complainant could block or stall the process. Add this to the towering deck already stacked against defendants of poor or moderate means, especially people of color, and this is not what democracy looks like.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana