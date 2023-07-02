Urbana fee hike too much
A recent article in The News-Gazette reported that the city of Urbana is proposing a further 500 percent increase in the stormwater fee. There is already a 4 percent increase scheduled for July 1; without that increase, my current stormwater bill is $11.20.
An extra 504 percent would increase my stormwater bill to over $58 plus all the rest of the fees included on the sanitary district’s bill. It will total more than my water bill.
I am strongly opposed to this proposed five-times increase in stormwater fees as it is unreasonable in the current financial climate.
I realize there are always projects that need/could be done, but I have to live on a budget. I suggest that the city of Urbana do so as well.
As an alternative, the city could carefully plan a slower method of accomplishing its goals that will minimize flooding, or consider applying for a state or federal grant (which we will all still have to pay through our taxes!).
NANCY POGUE BARENBERG
Urbana