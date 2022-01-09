Urbana spends too much on admins
The pandemic hit our schools hard, and the kids who already had problems — poor, minority, children with disabilities — suffered most. So the drive to close the gaps in educational outcomes — the drive for equity — is especially justified today. It is morally and economically sound.
But where to start?
The Urbana school district decided to start with hiring a new director of diversity and equity. Here’s some context for that move.
According to the latest data from Illinois State Board of Education, Urbana’s administrative expenditures are $564.72 per student, compared to $107.33 in Champaign and $109.06 in Bloomington. The average administrator’s salary in Urbana is $120,411 annually (above the state average), easily beating Champaign’s $99,104 and Bloomington’s $89,036.
With average teacher salaries, it’s the opposite: $54,300 in Urbana, $57,800 in Champaign and $62,800 in Bloomington. So it is with the students’ performances: Urbana is worse than either of the other districts.
In short, Urbana is already suffering from bureaucratic bloat: It spends way more on administration than nearby metro-area districts, with worse educational outcomes.
Investing in directors rather than in teachers, in performative rather than essential actions, are the archetypal moves of oppressive systems that are eager to cement their structures in place and perpetuate existing injustices.
Using a crisis to expand administrative apparatus is a natural urge of bureaucrats who are eager to grow their organizations, whatever the cost to the very populations they profess to serve.
We should not leave this urge unchecked.
YULIY
BARYSHNIKOV
Urbana