Trees in Urbana are such a treat
Among the pleasures of life in Urbana are the trees.
Most days, weather permitting, I walk two to three miles on city streets, mostly under a tree canopy.
I know where I am by trees as well as streets and other landmarks.
There are the towering, blotched-white sycamores on Burlison, and the gingko with straight trunk and braided bark at Silver and Cottage Grove.
In Meadowbrook Park I see river birch and alder along McCullough Creek, graceful willows along Douglas Creek.
Walking among crabapples in the Timpone Family Ornamental Tree Grove, I feel underfoot the green, leathery black walnut husks, almost as big as tennis balls.
They remind me of sitting on a porch as a boy, cracking shells with a hammer and helping my mother pick out the meats.
I notice the diversity of acorns everywhere, some smaller than my little fingertip, some bigger than my thumb.
I don’t walk as far as Lincoln Avenue, but from the MTD bus I admire the oak, hickory and larch of Illini Grove, a remnant of an experimental planting even older than the Morrow Plots.
Even the dying honey locust behind our back hedge has value. Woodpeckers love it, and it’s where we most often see the neighborhood Cooper’s hawk.
Urbana contains an estimated 115,000 trees of 260-plus kinds.
Through its own trees and its assistance to private owners, the city has maintained its Tree City USA designation for 45 years. As a relative newcomer, I’m grateful.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana