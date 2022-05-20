Urbana’s trees are terrific
Regular walkers know they’re in for an exuberant show in May, when ornamental trees and shrubs burst into flower.
Recently, I took my “Picture This” app along, to see how many species it could identify in a dozen blocks of southeast Urbana.
There were 21. That included Japanese and Norway maple, which made the list because of their colorful leaves, not their flowers.
Joining the old standbys — eastern redbud, crabapple and flowering dogwood — were Japanese quince, smoke tree, Catawba rhododendron, andromeda, sweet-smelling lilac, apple, cherry plum, Japanese cherry and Indian azalea.
Days earlier, I could have added Bradford pear and star magnolia, but their flowers littered the ground.
The neighborhood does have its grouch — bush honeysuckle, nice enough to look at but a nasty invasive whose seeds the birds spread far and wide.
My favorite find was a massive grouping of shrubs heavy with creamy white flower clusters. The app says they’re “wayfaring trees,” a kind of viburnam.
A man with a spectacular Japanese cherry in his outlawn shut off the mower to get the identification from my app.
He said people often stop to ask about the tree, and he hasn’t known what to tell them.
Perhaps most unusual was the Japanese andromeda, an evergreen shrub that in early spring produces racemes of dangling, bell-shaped flowers.
But watch out: It’s toxic — enough so to be dangerous to children who might eat the flowers or leaves.
Plenty to see, enjoy, and learn in this “Tree City.”
JOHN PALEN
Urbana