You hit the target you aim at.
Given the messaging of the left and right regarding abortion, it’s no surprise that we’ve reached the current state of affairs with the U.S. Supreme Court threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade and Democrats marshaling their forces to defend “choice.”
The “showdown” had a certain inevitability, given the consistent US vs. THEM framing of the issue.
Who will benefit? Will overturning Roe v. Wade end abortion in America? Current and past history suggests the answer is no. Will women have greater reproductive agency and men, greater responsibility? No.
Enjoy the war. That’s what happens when you ignore the possibilities of diplomacy.
May your campaign coffers and collection plates overflow.
CHRIS PAWLICKI
Urbana