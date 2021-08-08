Use all weapons
in war on virus
I’m no activist or politician. I’m an ordinary neighbor appealing to ordinary community neighbors.
Neighbors I love: Black, White, brown, yellow, poor, wealthy, young or elderly. I write because I love them as I love myself. If some find these words offend, please forgive me.
It’s hard to stay silent when I see suffering.
Vietnam taught me warfare. The enemy works to kill. Their greatest weapon is propaganda — lies meant to divide our soldiers. They greatly used racial lies to divide Black and White soldiers. Unfortunately, they were very successful.
But when they fired missiles and bullets were shot at us, they killed Americans regardless of color — period.
COVID-19 has declared war on the world. COVID-19 is very good at its work. It deserves respect. It is a survivor. When we get weapons to fight it, it reacts by mutating. It wants to live.
Our scientists are working tirelessly and have given us weapons to fight with: masks and vaccines. Don’t aid the enemy by not fighting with the weapons we finally have.
COVID-19 is a worthy adversary, proficient at killing.
We must change the way we fight. We must stick together, use the weapons we have and protect the vulnerable.
Truly, we are at war.
JAMES WINSTON
Urbana