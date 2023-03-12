Use calculator to cut costs
I decided to pass this on to help others make better buying decisions. It’s important to save money these days since inflation continues with no end in sight.
Retail stores believe customers will continue to buy all the items they used to buy, but at their higher prices. That protects their profit margins and allows them to give their CEOs raises.
Since most people have a smartphone, I recommend going to the app store and downloading a calculator. That way, the calculator will always be with you.
Come up with a figure of how much you want to spend. You can go a little lower or a little higher. If you add up each item you buy, you can quickly see how much you’re spending.
It’s a good way to become more aware of what you’re buying. You can ask yourself if each item really needs to be bought. Of course, it’s all right to splurge a little.
If people reduce their purchases, it will lower stores’ profit margins and will make the stores’ vendors put pressure on the stores to lower their prices.
Consumers will be happier when they put themselves in control of their spending. Moreover, it’s important to teach your children about using the calculator so they can also learn the art of spending.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana