Use common sense on dining out
I feel such compassion for those restaurant owners and workers whose livelihoods are put in jeopardy, if not ended, by the restrictions of the health department.
At the same time, I feel for COVID-19 patients struggling to survive in the hospital and the health care workers and first responders who are caring for them.
Everything these days seems to get run through the rhetorical mill of “battle.” Right now, a few restaurant owners and supporters are battling against the health department. But, despite their intentions, they are helping make life more stressful, and even precarious, for patients and health care workers.
So, it’s not just the health department that these restaurant owners are “battling.” It’s whole parts of the community.
The reality is to help lessen COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, we need to stop indoor dining for the time being. It’s common sense.
Still, there are things that could be done to help the struggling restaurant industry. Even conservative economists have argued that the government should spend money in emergencies to protect the vulnerable.
So rather than fighting the health department, how about demanding representatives do what’s in their power to do: Save local restaurants through an extension and even expansion of programs like the Paycheck Protection Program?
The battle we need right now is not within our community, or with each other. It’s one with representatives in positions of federal power who can do something to save the businesses and employees sacrificing their livelihoods for the lives of others.
NED O’GORMAN
Champaign