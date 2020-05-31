Use state’s online services
I write to remind the public that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended for at least 90 days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s June 1 disaster proclamation ends. That ensures these documents remain valid until at least Sept. 1.
Nonetheless, I encourage residents to use online services available at cyberdriveillinois.com.
Don’t wait, renew online. More than 800,000 people have done so since March 17.
Renewing vehicle registrations online is simple. Residents need their registration ID and PIN, which are located on their renewal notice and registration card — most people store this document in their vehicle’s glove compartment. If you cannot locate your ID or PIN, please call 866-545-9609.
There are other online services that many residents can take advantage of now. Some of these online services include:
— Renewing a vehicle registration.
— Applying for a vehicle title and registration.
— Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
— Obtaining a driving record abstract.
— Renewing a driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.
One more thing — the federal government extended the REAL ID deadline by a year. The new deadline is Oct. 1, 2021.
Our Driver Services facilities, closed since March 17, are reopening and will include the proper protections for customers and employees, such as personal protective equipment and social distancing. We will do everything we can to help protect everyone’s health and safety while providing services.
But in the meantime, don’t wait — renew online.
JESSE WHITE
Illinois
Secretary of State
Springfield