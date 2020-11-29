Utility shutoffs linked to virus
Contrary to his claims, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not been listening to experts. The 2007 Congressional Research Service Report “Pandemic Influenza: An Analysis of State Preparedness and Response Plans” has in Table 8 the continuation of utility services.
According to WCIA, Ameren Illinois started utility shutoffs on Sept. 24. Literally two weeks later, on Oct. 7, that day and each day since has had over 2,000 virus cases. Since Oct. 15, that number has been over 3,000 cases per day. Since Oct. 25, it has been over 4,000 cases per day. Since Oct. 28, it has been over 6,000 cases per day.
Our restaurants aren’t more popular. Our Republicans are not more reckless than those in Florida or Texas. Our Halloween wasn’t worse, and our election wasn’t worse either. This all happened before Halloween and before the election. This was due to utility shutoffs.
If you are upset at the lockdowns, know that Pritzker’s shutdown is less protective than what we had in spring. Back then, there were no utility shutoffs allowed. This shutdown will not work as utilities continue to shut people off.
And shutoffs don’t stop in September. Just like the “moratorium” we have now, the winter moratorium is means-tested. More people will continue to fall through the cracks.
Over 30 public officials signed a letter acknowledging this.
ALLEN AXELROD
Urbana