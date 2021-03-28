Utility shutoffs still a problem
The Illinois Commerce Commission has voted to resume utility shutoffs in April. This is a problem.
Two weeks after utility shutoffs last resumed Sept. 24, the state had over 2,000 daily coronavirus cases. Three weeks later, we had over 3,000 daily coronavirus cases. A month later, we had over 4,000 a day.
On Oct. 29, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that Illinois had a 151 percent increase in new cases, 72 percent increase in new hospitalizations, 61 percent increase in new patients in the intensive-care unit, 63 percent increase in new patients on ventilators and an 82 percent increase in new deaths. That was all before the election, before Halloween, and with no major holiday in between.
The city of Urbana and the Champaign County Democratic Party took a stand against utility shutoffs with public resolutions. I hope it wasn’t because of who was in the White House, but because they want to protect our residents.
I also hope state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, joins state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, as a sponsor on HB 2877 to help relieve utility debt.
One more thing. I am grateful to Julie Pryde of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, Champaign City Council Member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, council District 3 write-in candidate Justin Michael Hendrix and everyone else involved in the vaccination drive at Douglass Park.
Unfortunately, only about 25 percent of the state is vaccinated, which is not enough to keep us safe.
Please call the ICC at 800-524-0795 to leave a complaint.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana