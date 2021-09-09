Vaccinate health care workers
Tammy Tapley’s Aug. 29 letter was disturbing because it furthers the dissemination of false information about COVID-19, which is proving to be a major obstacle in our fight against the virus.
There is the usual claim that the science regarding the virus and vaccines is questionable — a statement that suggests that she does not understand science.
Yes, with something very new, our understanding develops over time, and that can even mean that something we thought early on turns out to be wrong as our knowledge develops. But we are now 20 months into this process, and what we know now is mostly backed by multiple peer-reviewed studies.
Millions of people have now had the vaccine, so we know a lot about what it does and doesn’t do. And, yes, a few people who are vaccinated get the disease. No vaccine has ever been perfect at preventing 100 percent of cases, but the current mRNA vaccines in particular are among the most effective ever seen. Not to mention that most vaccinated people who get the disease have very mild cases.
The durability of antibodies from having the disease is not yet known, but getting the vaccine increases those antibodies. Requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against disease is far from new and only sensible.
Dr. THOMAS
MERCER-HURSH
Champaign