Map may promote discrimination
I’m concerned that The News-Gazette chose to publish the GIS map of vaccination rates in Champaign-Urbana neighborhoods.
I agree it seems a useful tool for the health department and other vaccine educators (like Carle or faith groups encouraging vaccination); however, it could also be used as a tool for discrimination and further segregate our community.
In-home service providers — like plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and home health-care or child-care providers — might be reluctant or even refuse to offer services to less-vaccinated neighborhoods and more interested to offer services in higher-vaccinated neighborhoods.
Considering the income and racial breakdown of the neighborhoods outlined, already-underserved populations might be at a greater disadvantage.
The map could also serve to further segregate our community. After seeing it, some may refuse to visit their friends, attend church services, go to playgrounds or choose schools in these neighborhoods. The effects could keep families tightly within already income- and race-segregated spaces.
I understand the article was to target and encourage vaccine uptake in specific populations, but please consider the unintended consequences. Tools like this can easily be used as another form of discrimination and encourage segregation.
JULIE BIRKY
Champaign