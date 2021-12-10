Vaccination must be worldwide
Greed is killing us. While rich countries hurry to get COVID-19 booster shots, most people in the developing world still can’t get the first shot, allowing fertile ground for virus mutation. There are over a billion people living in Africa, where the legacy of colonialism has left most in desperate poverty — and less than 10 percent of them are vaccinated.
The international effort to vaccinate the world, COVAX, is not even close to delivering the doses it promised, nor of the appropriate quality. Rich countries often donate the vaccines they have rejected or those left over with very short shelf lives, and unpredictably, so that recipient countries cannot even make plans to distribute what little they get.
And no wall can keep out these viruses.
The virus continues to mutate because it continues to spread. It continues to spread because the world cannot get over the hump of myopic self-interest and just share, take responsibility for the welfare of our fellow human beings, put our collective foot down and demand that our leaders act.
Rich countries must stop blocking waivers for vaccine patents, as 64 members of the World Health Organization proposed over a year ago. Rich countries must donate vastly more and better-quality vaccines to help developing countries. And most of all, it is up to us to demand these things.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana