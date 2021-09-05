Vaccination rules should apply
Conservatives rightly believe that individuals should be responsible for their own action. Progressives hold that individuals must sometimes sacrifice for the social good.
With this in mind and given that the Pfizer vaccine has now been proven effective and safe, the following policies should be widely acceptable.
- People who refuse to be vaccinated will have their health insurance premiums raised or, if on Medicare, their benefits for COVID-19 care will be reduced.
- All vaccinations will be free.
- People who have been vaccinated will have priority for ventilators and other medical assistance.
- Anyone who is vaccinated can ask for a vaccination passport that will allow them into public venues — restaurants, bars, theaters, etc., that post “Vaccinated only” signs.
- People who have been vaccinated and wear masks shall have first priority on crowded public conveyances such as trains, planes and elevators.
- In situations of COVID-19 outbreaks, unvaccinated, untested or unmasked people shall be prohibited from riding on public transportation.
- Children shall be exempt from these policies, as will people whose medical condition puts them at high risk.
I believe that these proposals should be accepted by conservatives who believe in individual responsibility and by progressives who believe in the idea of a larger public good.
WALTER FEINBERG
Champaign