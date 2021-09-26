With vaccine, virus death is avoidable
Recently, there has been an outbreak of Parvo virus, a deadly disease for unvaccinated puppies.
Most families would probably choose to vaccinate their new family member, to protect the puppy and also the family from the sorrow of losing their new friend.
But if most people would protect a puppy, why not themselves with a COVID-19 vaccine? For a child, losing a parent results in the loss of love, guidance and financial support.
Thousands of children have lost a parent to this pandemic; some have lost both parents. Would you want someone to explain to your child that, unlike an accident, their loss was avoidable?
SHARON CONRY
Champaign