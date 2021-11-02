Vaccine mandate is out of bounds
For 50 years, many politicians said nobody should be able to tell a woman what she can do with her own body. Why do the same politicians mandate the COVID-19 vaccine? What about natural immunity?
Unvaccinated and vaccinated people can spread COVID-19 and kill others — unintentional but tragic. Reportedly, a vaccinated person will not get serious symptoms. Abortion is intentional and will kill innocent babies 99.999 percent of the time.
On Sept. 19, an ABC show said almost half of the recorded COVID-19 deaths in Colorado were not from COVID-19. The investigation started when a murder-suicide was recorded as two COVID-19 deaths.
Per the CDC, there have been 678,851 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. That’s a huge number, but there are more abortions per year. A baby cannot get vaccines or laws to protect them. Staff say a baby will fight for their life but will die. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proud of late-term abortions.
Shortly after the second shot, some people have regretted getting it. One almost died when the swelling was so bad she couldn’t breathe. A healthy 35-year-old was in the ICU. Doctors said the vaccine could have caused the reactions, yet a gunshot death is reported as being a result of COVID-19.
Another could not even remember her name for days after and another had a stroke.
Some have horrible headaches ever since the second shot. Although uncommon, some have serious side effects.
If you refuse to protect an innocent baby, don’t mandate vaccinations.
My body, my choice. I’m vaccinated.
TONY BLANCK
Urbana