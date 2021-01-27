Vaccine process was outstanding
I would like to congratulate everyone who put together the vaccine distribution center at the I Hotel.
They ran a well-oiled machine with people leading the way from the first step into the door, confirming the paperwork and directing patients to a vaccination table.
All wore masks, and social distancing was observed. After the shot, patients were escorted to a waiting area with correctly-spaced chairs where EMTs walked about and checked on how they were doing.
Staffers were all professional and kind. A special shoutout to one EMT named Grace, who was very kind to watch me, as I was nervous, having had a previous reaction to a vaccine. They made the entire experience anxiety-free. C-U should be very proud!
SUE CONNOR
Champaign