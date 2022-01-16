Vaccine skeptic not credible
A recent letter writer makes it seem as if COVID-19 were a mild illness, very similar to the common cold. If readers are vaccinated and boosted, this could be the case.
The writer suggests that the vaccines have both long-term and short-term risks. The worst reaction I’ve heard was a fever and fatigue for one day. Most people experienced a sore arm for a few hours.
A Jan. 3 posting by the Block Club of Chicago — an independent journalism site — described Illinois hospitals as being overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
Some 90 percent of ICU patients and nearly 100 percent of those on ventilators were unvaccinated. In Champaign County, seven individuals have died from COVID-19 since New Year’s.
The writer refers to Dr. Robert Malone as a trusted source; the Atlantic had a long article about Dr. Malone in its August 2021 issue.
Dr. Malone contracted COVID-19 in February 2020. He was among the unlucky and left with long-COVID-19 symptoms — hypertension, fatigue, a cough and other problems.
Hoping to alleviate these symptoms, he took a Moderna vaccine. He asserts the vaccine worsened his complaints. He professes to be one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccine.
That being the case, I would expect him to know that the vaccine was designed to stop the virus from replicating and damaging body organs, not to repair the damage once done. Dr. Malone is a staunch anti-vaxxer and a popular guest on Fox News.
SHARON CONRY
Champaign