Vaccines are no sure thing
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has contracted COVID-19 for the third time this past year, despite his four injections of the mRNA “vaccine.”
What does this tell us? Perhaps the senator is not aware of research indicating that the alleged vaccine prevents neither infection nor transmission.
Or maybe he foolishly keeps getting tested with the PCR test, without realizing that its late inventor, Nobel Prize winner Kary Mullis, said it should never be used to diagnose disease — because it is inherently unreliable for that purpose.
Or maybe the senator is just not the sharpest pencil in the pencil box.
In this regard, he joins Mr. Science himself, Anthony Fauci, and President Joe Biden, both of whom said repeatedly “get the vaccine and you will not get COVID.” Except, they both got the vaccine and both got the disease anyway. No apologies from either for this misinformation.
And of course, none of these great minds has acknowledged the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration’s VAERS database, which shows an alarming rise in reporter vaccine injuries and deaths since mRNA has been widely in use.
Meanwhile, our senior senator insists the U.S. should relinquish pandemic control to the World Health Organization, thus taking our personal health sovereignty from us. And what is the WHO? An organization largely funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which wants lots more pandemic overreach and many more mRNA vaccines.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign