Vaccines are worth getting
I am writing to remind my fellow readers that sometimes it’s worthwhile to check things out.
If something you read or hear sounds surprising or suspicious (especially in the Letters to the Editor section), take a minute and look deeper. A July 8 letter quoted Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer as saying, “We know that the two doses of the vaccine offered very limited protection, if any.”
A quick search brought up a fact-checking article from Reuters. This is an example of selecting a piece of a quote that doesn’t tell the whole story in order to push a narrative contrary to what the person quoted is trying to say.
Bourla’s quote continues, “The three doses with a booster, they offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths. Against deaths, I think very good, and less protection against infection.”
The coronavirus has mutated. They told us from the start this would happen. New variants make the original vaccine less effective. If you want to be fully protected, you need to stay up to date on the boosters. Yes, the companies making vaccines are making a lot of money. But I believe the vaccines are effective and have saved millions of lives. As the flu shot changes each year, the boosters will continue to change to offer improved protection against new variants.
I get frustrated when I see an entire agenda being promoted based on a fraction of a quote.
LESLIE BARR
Champaign