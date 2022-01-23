Vaccines are worth your while
Stan Marsh’s Jan. 7 letter crossed the line from opinion to fiction. Unfortunately, such fiction has become rampant on Facebook and elsewhere, making it nearly impossible for people to make difficult personal decisions informed by truth.
Germany: The agency that reported 96 percent of cases were among the vaccinated admitted that they used an erroneous number of unvaccinated cases, making the report completely incorrect.
Canada: About 4 of 5 Canadians are vaccinated, meaning that if only 30 percent more vaccinated people are sick, that seems like success.
Thankfully, many recent cases are indeed relatively mild. However, all measures that I have seen indicate that unvaccinated people are subject to higher levels of hospitalization and worse. Don’t use the effectiveness of the vaccine at reducing illness severity to vilify vaccines.
I downloaded data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Many of the reported adverse effects include symptoms such as headache, fatigue, itchy skin and chills. Let’s carefully assess, not exaggerate, adverse effects.
Finally, Robert Malone falsely described the protein mechanism in an mRNA vaccine per many fact-checking experts.
Regarding his comparison to Nazi Germany, no one is asking people to embrace a psychopathic leader seeking to kill millions. We are simply asking people to get vaccinated to help themselves and reduce the burden on our health care system.
Then, wear a mask to reduce transmission and allow us all to participate more fully in life. And finally, check your sources to afford a debate grounded in facts. Meanwhile, I will keep my distance.
ERIC LARSON
Champaign