Vaccines
do the job
We’ve all heard the excuses. We’re all aware of the conspiracy theories and the fear of the “deep state.” Who hasn’t heard “We don’t know what’s in it” and “They’re microchipping us”?
Fox (News?) would have you believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci caused the pandemic, even ordered it. We know some people believe the vaccine can kill a person and that it’s made from male child embryos taken from abortions. And, in spite of the denials, we’ve all seen the results from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It works.
This is not a conspiracy. It’s not an imposition. It’s not an intrusion on your rights. It’s a free vaccine that actually works against the pandemic. Not guaranteed 100 percent, but what vaccine is?
It can prevent long hospital stays and may save your life. It does not cause impotency, but COVID-19 may. It does not have long-lasting effects; COVID-19 does.
You don’t know what’s in it? What’s in your measles shot, or your flu shot, or your pneumonia and shingles shots? You don’t know, but you get them when it’s time. It has been reported that the entire staff at Fox (News?) and every Republican congressman and governor has been vaccinated. What do they know that you don’t? And what are you really afraid of?
Personally, I don’t care if you get sick with COVID-19 simply because you’re a non-believer. But why is it your right to make me sick just because you’re stubborn and foolish?
DAVE LARIVIERE
Champaign