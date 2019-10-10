This letter is in response to The News-Gazette front-page article “Chief critics call on NCAA to punish UI” (July 31, 2019).
Obviously, longtime Chief Illiniwek opponent Stephen Kaufman loves to throw rocks at anyone who thinks differently than himself concerning the use of native imagery in sports — specifically related to Chief Illiniwek.
A July 22 letter authored by Kaufman (and signed by 38 current or former UI professors) requested the NCAA once again prohibit the UI from hosting postseason competitions until it “fully complies” with NCAA policies restricting native imagery.
One signee of the letter was Robert Warrior, former head of the UI’s American Indian Studies program.
Mr. Kaufman, you associate with a person whose last name is “Warrior”? Oh the humanity!
I will never sleep well again knowing such a named individual once headed such a vitally important program. The negative imagery is appalling.
Mr. Kaufman, perhaps you should move from your glass house — or stop throwing rocks.
MICHAEL NOLAN
Danville