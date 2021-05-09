Vegan claim
lacks credibility
In Chad Nisser’s April 30 missive, “Show kindness, become a vegan,” he says that human beings haven’t yet figured out their relationship with nonhuman animals and the natural world.
His solution to solve the meat-eating problem is for human beings to become vegans.
Although I respect his argument, I don’t think it’s one that he can win. I tried being a vegan, and I discovered vegan produce can be expensive, even more costly than meat.
Here’s what I have to say in response to Nisser’s argument: Since Jesus Christ, the son of God, ate meat while he was living here on Earth, I can confidently assert it’s acceptable for human beings to do the same.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana